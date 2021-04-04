Nomar Mazara blasts 1st home run as a Detroit Tiger [VIDEO]

by

Nomar Mazara tallied a single home run in nearly 150 at-bats with the Chicago White Sox last season. He’s already off to a great start with his new team.

He blasted his first home run as a member of the Detroit Tigers this afternoon against the Cleveland Indians, sending a two-run blast ten rows deep in right field:

Maraza has power, having hit .268 with 19 HR in 2019 with the Texas Rangers. Let’s hope he posts some similar numbers with Detroit!

