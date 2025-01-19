fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

'None of That Matters Now': Alex Anzalone on Lions' Disappointing Playoff Loss

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
After the Detroit Lions’ stunning 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round, linebacker Alex Anzalone offered his perspective on the season and the tough reality of playoff football. Despite an impressive 15-2 regular season that saw the Lions earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Anzalone emphasized the harsh truth that none of that mattered in the postseason.

Alex Anzalone

The Reality of the Playoffs: One and Done

“When you get in the playoffs, none of that even matters,” Anzalone said, reflecting on the season’s highs and lows. “None of that. It’s one and done. So, there’s stuff to be proud of, but we came up short of our goal. One team’s gonna be happy at the end of the year, and it’s not us.”

For Anzalone, the loss was a harsh reminder of how difficult it is to win it all, regardless of how strong a regular season you’ve had. With the season ending in disappointment, he acknowledged that while the Lions have much to be proud of, the ultimate goal was always the Super Bowl, and that goal remains out of reach for this year.

A Numbing Reality: Lessons Learned Along the Way

Asked if the playoff loss was a reminder of how hard it is to reach the Super Bowl, Anzalone did not shy away from the challenge the team faced. “Yeah, and that’s why when you get one game away, like last year, it’s tough. This year, it’s just like, it almost seemed like it didn’t go our way and we didn’t necessarily deserve it. So you’re just kind of numb to it, at least I am.”

Anzalone, who has been part of the Lions’ defense for several seasons, expressed frustration over how the game unfolded but also noted that the team should expect to make it to this point moving forward. “To get this far should be the expectation going forward,” he said. “Hopefully there are learned lessons along the way.”

For the Lions, this year’s playoff run was an opportunity to build upon the success of the regular season. While the loss is painful, the lessons learned from this experience will no doubt be valuable as the team strives to make another push for a championship in the future.

The offseason will provide an opportunity for reflection, and as Anzalone stated, the lessons learned from this defeat will be crucial in the quest for greater success in the years to come. The Lions are hungry for a return to the playoffs next season, and with a roster that has shown both growth and potential, the team’s future remains bright.

