North Carolina and Appalachian State nearly set NCAA record

If you happened to watch the fourth quarter of the North Carolina and Appalachian State football game today, you are probably exhausted as the two teams just missed an NCAA single-quarter record.

During Saturday’s game, which was ultimately won by North Carolina 63-61, the Tar Heels and Mountaineers combined for a whopping 62 points in the fourth quarter, which is one point shy of the all-time NCAA record for points scored in a single quarter. There were 10 total touchdowns scored in the fourth quarter.

Appalachian State scored 40 points on their own during the quarter, which is the most point scored in the fourth quarter by an FBS team in the last 20 years.

What a game!