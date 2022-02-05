in College Sports

North Carolina fans five NSFW farewell to Duke HC Mike Krzyzewski [Video]

On Saturday, just before Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was to coach his final game in Chapel Hill against North Carolina, the Tar Heels faithful gave him a NSFW send-off.

Take a listen (don’t turn the volume too high) as the North Carolina fans chant “F*#% Coach K” over and over again as Krzyzewski walks out onto the court before the game.

