North Carolina fans five NSFW farewell to Duke HC Mike Krzyzewski [Video]

On Saturday, just before Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was to coach his final game in Chapel Hill against North Carolina, the Tar Heels faithful gave him a NSFW send-off.
Take a listen (don’t turn the volume too high) as the North Carolina fans chant “F*#% Coach K” over and over again as Krzyzewski walks out onto the court before the game.
UNC student section giving a farewell chant to Coach K pic.twitter.com/cL1J9Nb2vq
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 5, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings