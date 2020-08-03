41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, August 3, 2020
type here...

Northwestern pauses team workouts after positive COVID-19 test

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
SourceElla Brockway
ViaThe Daily Northwestern

A player for the Northwestern Wildcats football team has tested positive for COVID-19, and the school has made the decision to pause team workouts.

Northwestern is now the 5th Big Ten program to have paused their workouts at some point, along with Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State.

Per a team spokesperson:

“Northwestern football has paused workouts, out of an abundance of caution, following a positive COVID-19 test result,” the statement said. “During this time medical staff will implement the University’s rigorous contact tracing and quarantine protocols to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Workouts will not resume until Wednesday at the earliest; the team last worked out Friday.

– – Quotes via Ella Brockway of The Daily Northwestern Link – –

BONUS CONTENT: Matt Patricia phones 97.1 The Ticket to remember Jamie Samuelsen

The metro-Detroit community is still hurting following the loss of 97.1 The Ticket radio personality Jamie Samuelsen, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 48 after 19 month battle with colon cancer.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia called into “The Jamie and Stoney Show” this morning to talk with Mike Stone and share his condolences:

“I wanted to call in and say how sad and sorry I was when I heard the news…..it hit me hard. Jamie was an amazing person, and I had the fortunate blessing to have a few in-person interactions with him. Just a larger than life personality, a genuine and wonderful guy. Your heart just aches for his wife and children and family, just wanted to call in.”

“For a guy from California to have such an impact shows what an unbelievable person he was, and his message was something we need to push on. Colonoscopy testing is something people don’t like to talk about, but I think we just need to urge everyone to go out and make sure everything is ok.”

“My heart hurt when I heard the news…what an amazing guy….I just felt compelled. Jamie, when he walked in the room, you knew it right away. Great guy, amazing family, and an unbelievable work partner, he would do anything for anyone.”

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: COVID-19 spread thanks to players “letting their guard down”

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Miami Marlins have been affected greatly by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 21 people (including 18 players) in the team's traveling party testing positive...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Potential Red Wings free-agent target Robin Lehner kneels for anthem with others (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've seen players from both the NBA and MLB kneel in silent protest against racial injustices during the playing of the national anthem in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions WR Geronimo Allison explains his reason for opting out

Don Drysdale - 0
On Sunday, reports surfaced that Geronimo Allison had become the second Detroit Lions player to opt-out of the 2020 season. Following the news, Allison took...
Read more
College Sports

Northwestern pauses team workouts after positive COVID-19 test

Michael Whitaker - 0
A player for the Northwestern Wildcats football team has tested positive for COVID-19, and the school has made the decision to pause team workouts....
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Report: Big Ten to unveil 2020 football schedule tomorrow

Michael Whitaker - 0
The news that Big Ten college football fans everywhere have been waiting for will be announced tomorrow morning. According to sources, the 2020 Big...
Read more
College Sports

NCAA Senior Vice President: College Basketball plans to start on schedule

Michael Whitaker - 0
We've seen fall sports cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country in recent weeks. However, college basketball fans still have...
Read more
College Sports

Louisiana-Lafayette assistant coach D.J. Looney dies of heart attack during team workout

Michael Whitaker - 0
Tragic news to pass along from the world of college football. University of Louisiana offensive line coach D.J. Looney suffered a heart attack during...
Read more
College Sports

Lansing WR Andrel Anthony spurns Spartans, chooses Wolverines instead

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan State Spartans had three-star East Lansing (Mich.) High wide receiver Andrel Anthony in their sights, and were viewed as the heavy favorites...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.