Northwestern pauses team workouts after positive COVID-19 test

A player for the Northwestern Wildcats football team has tested positive for COVID-19, and the school has made the decision to pause team workouts.

Northwestern is now the 5th Big Ten program to have paused their workouts at some point, along with Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State.

Per a team spokesperson:

“Northwestern football has paused workouts, out of an abundance of caution, following a positive COVID-19 test result,” the statement said. “During this time medical staff will implement the University’s rigorous contact tracing and quarantine protocols to protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Workouts will not resume until Wednesday at the earliest; the team last worked out Friday.

– – Quotes via Ella Brockway of The Daily Northwestern Link – –

BONUS CONTENT: Matt Patricia phones 97.1 The Ticket to remember Jamie Samuelsen

The metro-Detroit community is still hurting following the loss of 97.1 The Ticket radio personality Jamie Samuelsen, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 48 after 19 month battle with colon cancer.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia called into “The Jamie and Stoney Show” this morning to talk with Mike Stone and share his condolences:

“I wanted to call in and say how sad and sorry I was when I heard the news…..it hit me hard. Jamie was an amazing person, and I had the fortunate blessing to have a few in-person interactions with him. Just a larger than life personality, a genuine and wonderful guy. Your heart just aches for his wife and children and family, just wanted to call in.”

“For a guy from California to have such an impact shows what an unbelievable person he was, and his message was something we need to push on. Colonoscopy testing is something people don’t like to talk about, but I think we just need to urge everyone to go out and make sure everything is ok.”

“My heart hurt when I heard the news…what an amazing guy….I just felt compelled. Jamie, when he walked in the room, you knew it right away. Great guy, amazing family, and an unbelievable work partner, he would do anything for anyone.”