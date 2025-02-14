Notre Dame Poaches Key Detroit Lions Front Office Member

The Detroit Lions are reportedly set to lose one of their key front office members, as Mike Martin, the team's director of scouting advancement, is poised to become the next general manager for Notre Dame, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mike Martin’s Path to Detroit

Martin joined the Lions right at the beginning of the Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era, contributing significantly to the team's scouting efforts. His wealth of experience, gained over two decades in the NFL, made him a valuable asset to Detroit's front office. Prior to his tenure with the Lions, Martin spent 19 years in various roles across several NFL teams. He served 11 years with the Houston Texans, four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one year with the Tennessee Titans, and three years with the Carolina Panthers.

A Steady Influence for Detroit

During his time with the Lions, Martin played a critical role in the team’s efforts to improve its roster through both the draft and free agency. His scouting expertise helped the Lions identify talent that could contribute to the team’s short and long-term success.

Looking Forward to Notre Dame

As Martin moves on to the University of Notre Dame to take over as the Fighting Irish's general manager, it marks the end of a key chapter for both himself and the Lions. His new role will likely focus on overseeing player recruitment and roster development for the storied college football program.

The Lions will need to fill this important void in their front office, but Martin's departure marks an exciting new challenge for both him and the Notre Dame program. We certainly wish Martin the best of luck with the Fighting Irish.