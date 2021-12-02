Notre Dame reportedly decides on next head coach

Earlier this week, news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to become the head coach at LSU.

Well, according to a report from John Brice of Football Scoop, the Irish have already decided on Kelly’s replacement.

Brice is reporting that Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, will be promoted to head coach.

From Football Scoop:

Per sources familiar with the process, Freeman is poised to receive a five-year deal from Notre Dame. Another, perhaps critically important component, is that sources told FootballScoop that Freeman had virtually total alignment within the current program – an of extreme importance also would be able to retain the in-demand Tommy Rees as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator.

