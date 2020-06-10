41.2 F
Now open, Detroit Lions team facility features plenty of safety measures

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

In what we hope is yet another step towards a return to normalcy, the Detroit Lions re-opened their Allen Park practice facility this afternoon to certain staff. However, they’re under strict guidelines from the NFL.

“This is a soft opening, for sure,” chief of staff/head coach administration Kevin Anderson told DetroitLions.com in a Zoom call Wednesday. “The purpose of this first group, which internally we refer to as Group A, is really designed for people who can’t work from home physically. If you can work from home successfully like we have been as a team, we’re recommending that.

Among the new features:

-45 additional wall hand sanitizer stations
-42 touchless soap dispensers in restrooms
-Touchless faucets throughout the building
-Purell hand sanitizer in every office
-Welcome back kits in every office of those returning that includes: One 16 oz hand sanitizer, one two oz hand sanitizer, three-ply medical masks, one canister of disinfectant wipes and one box of 100 gloves
-Touchless refrigerator coolers
-A full-facility Clorox 360 Electrostatic Spray down has occurred eight times
-There’s been full carpet cleaning
-A new air filtration system is coming

