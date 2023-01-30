NSFW Viral video shows LB Germaine Pratt berating Joseph Ossai near Bengals’ locker room

If you happened to tune in for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, you saw Bengals DL Joseph Ossai pick up one of the most untimely unnecessary roughness penalties in NFL history when he hit Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes when he was already out of bounds. The penalty took place with just seconds remaining in the game and it put the Chiefs in position to kick the game-winning field goal to send them to the Super Bowl. Following the game, Cincinnati LB Germaine Pratt berated Ossai for hitting Mahomes out of bounds.

Germaine Pratt berates Joseph Ossai near locker room

After picking up the penalty, Ossai was beside himself on the Bengals' sideline, as he was clearly upset that he let his teammates down at the worst time possible. But rather than showing compassion for Ossai, Pratt let his frustration get the best of him and he berated Pratt as the Cincinnati players were walking into their locker room.

The video below, which has now been viewed over 18 million times, shows Pratt yelling in reaction to Ossai picking up one of the most untimely penalties in NFL history.

“No, it’s not good. This the [Expletives] last year. Why the [Expletive] would you touch the quarterback,” Pratt could be heard yelling as he walked to the locker room.

NOTE: NSFW Video

Why it Matters

There are good teammates who support their teammates when they make a bad play, and then there is Pratt, who clearly has no clue about how a good teammate should act.

Ossai's penalty allowed the Chiefs to kick the game-winning Super Bowl

Had the penalty not happened, the game likely would have gone to overtime

Cincinnati is one of 12 NFL teams that have never won the Super Bowl.

Pratt, who is 26 is in the final year of his contract with the Bengals

The Bengals should tell Pratt to hit the road and not even offer him a contract

Pratt Explains His Outburst

Pratt made no excuse for what he was feeling as he walked toward the locker room.

“Yep [people] will post anything on social media for likes and views,” Pratt responded on Instagram. “I have real feelings sometimes they are raw.

“If you love something as much [as] I do, sometimes things will be said in the [heat] of the moment. But I know what type of teammate I am. And what type of man I am.”

“Trust me no love lost, I’m hurt. Remember some [people will] hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always.”



