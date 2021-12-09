NSFW Viral video shows Pittsburgh Steelers fan loosing his mind after Ravens fan throws beer in his face

Is it me or is NFL fan behavior much worse this year than it ever has been before?

In the viral video you are about to see, a Steelers fan loses his mind after a Ravens fan throws a beer right in his face.

I feel bad for the little kid who immediately started crying when the incident happened.

NOTE: The video you are about to see is NOT SAFE FOR WORK as it contains profanity.

🚨🚨🚨NSFW Ravens Fan throws Beer in the Face of a Steelers fan face via Steelers FB Group #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6w724oohyR — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 9, 2021