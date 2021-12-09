NSFW Viral video shows Pittsburgh Steelers fan loosing his mind after Ravens fan throws beer in his face

by

Is it me or is NFL fan behavior much worse this year than it ever has been before?

In the viral video you are about to see, a Steelers fan loses his mind after a Ravens fan throws a beer right in his face.

I feel bad for the little kid who immediately started crying when the incident happened.

NOTE: The video you are about to see is NOT SAFE FOR WORK as it contains profanity.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.