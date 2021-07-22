NY Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies at 58

Sharing is caring!

Tragic news out of the NFL this afternoon.

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who suffered life threatening injuries in a bicycling accident Saturday near his home in Danville, California, has died. He was 58.

Bears TE coach and best friend of Greg Knapp confirms the news we didn’t want to hear. pic.twitter.com/gPFPFRRRvz — FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports) July 22, 2021

Knapp’s body of work includes working with Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Steve Young. Prior to joining New York, he spent three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as quarterbacks coach. He had preparing to head east for the start of training camp at the time of his accident.