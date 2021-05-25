NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio calls out Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young

Sharing is caring!

The New York Knicks are back in the NBA postseason for the first time in nearly a decade, and they’ve already run afoul of one of the bright young stars in the game today.

Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young silenced what was a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, hitting the game winning shot with less than a second remaining in regulation in what was a thrilling first game of their playoff series.

It was an especially fitting ending for Young, who had drawn the wrath of Knicks fans throughout the evening.

The Hawks and Knicks are preparing for Game 2 tomorrow night, and Young is getting some attention from the most powerful figure in the city.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio called out Young, telling him to “stop hunting for fouls”:

“This is very serious, want to get this message to Trae Young on behalf of the people for New York City and anybody that cares about playing basketball the right way: Stop hunting for fouls, Trae,” de Blasio said.

He then decided to quote Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash as he furthered his effort to get into Young’s head:

“I want to quote Steve Nash — great player, great coach — ‘that’s not basketball,’” de Blasio said. “Trae, that Hawk’s not going to fly in New York City, come on. Play the game the right way, see if you can win and I think the Knicks are going to teach you a lesson.”

de Blasio’s callout may only serve as motivation for Young, who clearly wasn’t phased by the expletive-laden chants in his direction from Knicks fans as he tallied 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds on Sunday night.

