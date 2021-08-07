O.J. Simpson just made the most head-scratching comment of all time

Honestly, I do not even know what to say about this one so I will just give you the comment that O.J. Simpson recently made to ‘The Athletic’ and let you do what you wish with it.

“I have trouble with L.A.,” Simpson said. “People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.”

“I figured eventually somebody would confess to something, you know?” Simpson said. “I had one suspect I told my lawyers to look at. I still think he might be involved, but I can’t talk about it.”

Wait, what?!?!