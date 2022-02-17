Oakland Hills Country Club President says staff formed line to save memorabilia during devastating fire

A fire has caused extensive damage to the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, with multiple fire departments responding to the site which has been declared almost a “total loss”

From the front and side, no visible flames anymore at Oakland Hills CC, but the damage is horrendous. pic.twitter.com/Btb46NyGvF — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 17, 2022

While the most important factor is that there are no reported injuries, there is also some additional good news to report. Several items of historical value were able to be saved from the building prior to being completely engulfed in flames.

“They pulled that memorabilia out and handed it off to the club members at the front door,” Bloomfield Township Fire Chief John LeRoy said.

Country Club President Rick Palmer expressed his relief that nobody was hurt in the fire, which eventually caused the collapse of the structure’s roof.

“Such a sad day for our membership for the national golf community in the state of Michigan,” said Palmer. “There’s so much memories and so much history here, however thank God nobody was hurt.”

The clubhouse, which dates back to 1922, has hosted some of the highest profile names in the game, including the likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gary Player, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

– – Quotes via WXYZ Link – –