Oakland University Lands Son of Detroit Pistons Legend

Oakland University just landed a familiar basketball name, and it’s one that will resonate strongly with fans across Michigan.

Deuce Hamilton, the son of Detroit Pistons legend Richard “Rip” Hamilton, has committed to play for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies for the 2026–27 season. Hamilton is a senior forward at Oakwood School in North Hollywood, California, and will bring both pedigree and production to Rochester.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 185 pounds on RealGM, Hamilton has carved out his own path on the West Coast. This season, he’s averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game through 12 games at Oakwood, according to MaxPreps.

Before Oakwood, Hamilton played at Campbell Hall in North Hollywood, where he was teammates with Chris Paul II, the son of NBA great Chris Paul, making it a prep roster stacked with basketball lineage.

His father, Rip Hamilton, starred for the Pistons from 2002–2011, earning three All-Star selections and playing a key role on Detroit’s 2003–04 NBA championship team. Now, the Hamilton name returns to Michigan basketball, this time at the college level.

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe, who continues to build a strong pipeline of talent despite more than 1,300 games on the sideline, adds another intriguing piece to the Golden Grizzlies’ future roster.