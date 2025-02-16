Odd Released for Detroit Lions Landing Cooper Kupp

Ever since the news broke that the Los Angeles Rams are planning to move on from former All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, there has been plenty of chatter about how the Detroit Lions could make a move to acquire him. Now, the odds have been released for which team Kupp will play for in 2025, and the Lions are included at the top of the list.

Detroit Lions Odds to Land Cooper Kupp

DraftKings has released the odds for Cooper Kupp's next team, and as you can see below, the Lions have the second-best odds at +550. Leading the way are the Denver Broncos, who could certainly use another wide receiver for quarterback Bo Nix to utilize.

Would Cooper Kupp be a Fit for the Detroit Lions?

Cooper Kupp would be a great fit for the Lions if the price is right and if current No. 3 wide receiver Tim Patrick, who is set to hit free agency, moves on. The biggest reason why Kupp would be a logical move for the Lions to make is that he is very familiar with Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Kupp and Goff played together with the Rams from 2017 to 2020. During that time, Kupp had 288 catches for 3,570 yards and 24 touchdowns. In fact, during their final two seasons together, Kupp averaged 93 catches for 1,067.5 yards and 6.5 touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp By the Numbers

NFL Seasons: 8

Age: 32 for 2025 season

Receptions: 634

Receiving Yards: 7,776

Receiving Touchdowns: 57

Bottom Line

The idea of the Lions acquiring Cooper Kupp is intriguing, but it's important to keep expectations grounded. With the second-best odds at +550, Detroit certainly has a shot at landing him, especially if the price is right and Tim Patrick heads elsewhere. While Kupp could provide another potent weapon for the Lions' offense, the team needs to weigh the cost of acquiring him against their long-term roster-building goals. Ultimately, if the Lions do manage to bring him in, it could elevate their offense to a new level, but only time will tell if they make a move that pushes them closer to a Super Bowl run.