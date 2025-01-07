fb
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsOdds Released for Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn To Become Chicago Bears Head...
Detroit Lions

Odds Released for Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn To Become Chicago Bears Head Coach

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the search for the next head coach of the Chicago Bears heats up, oddsmakers have weighed in on who could be the team’s next leader. According to the latest odds released by BetOnline.ag, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are both among the top candidates to take over the Bears’ head coach position.

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

Ben Johnson a Favorite for Bears Job

Ben Johnson, who has been highly praised for his innovative offense with the Lions, sits at +400 to become the next head coach of the Bears. Johnson has generated considerable interest across the league, with his creative approach to offensive football drawing attention from multiple teams.

Aaron Glenn's Strong Candidacy

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who has orchestrated an aggressive defense in Detroit, is also in the mix at +500. Glenn has been a key part of Detroit’s defensive turnaround, making him an intriguing option for teams looking for a defensive-minded head coach.

The Odds and Other Candidates

While Johnson and Glenn are among the top contenders, Kliff Kingsbury leads the pack at +200. Other candidates on the list include Brian Flores (+600), Marcus Freeman (+700), and Todd Monken (+800). Names like Mike Vrabel (+800) and Mike McCarthy (+33/1) also make the list, though their chances are considered lower.

As the Bears continue their search for a new head coach, the competition for the role remains fierce. With Johnson and Glenn both under consideration, Chicago’s next decision could have a major impact on the future of their football team.

Previous article
Jared Goff Gets Emotional While Opening Up About His Relationship With Dan Campbell [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions