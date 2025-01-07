Odds Released for Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn To Become Chicago Bears Head Coach

As the search for the next head coach of the Chicago Bears heats up, oddsmakers have weighed in on who could be the team’s next leader. According to the latest odds released by BetOnline.ag, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are both among the top candidates to take over the Bears’ head coach position.

Ben Johnson a Favorite for Bears Job

Ben Johnson, who has been highly praised for his innovative offense with the Lions, sits at +400 to become the next head coach of the Bears. Johnson has generated considerable interest across the league, with his creative approach to offensive football drawing attention from multiple teams.

Aaron Glenn's Strong Candidacy

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who has orchestrated an aggressive defense in Detroit, is also in the mix at +500. Glenn has been a key part of Detroit’s defensive turnaround, making him an intriguing option for teams looking for a defensive-minded head coach.

While Johnson and Glenn are among the top contenders, Kliff Kingsbury leads the pack at +200. Other candidates on the list include Brian Flores (+600), Marcus Freeman (+700), and Todd Monken (+800). Names like Mike Vrabel (+800) and Mike McCarthy (+33/1) also make the list, though their chances are considered lower.

As the Bears continue their search for a new head coach, the competition for the role remains fierce. With Johnson and Glenn both under consideration, Chicago’s next decision could have a major impact on the future of their football team.