Odds Released for Detroit Lions to Acquire Deebo Samuel from 49ers

Would you like to see the Detroit Lions acquire Deebo Samuel, the dynamic wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, as a potential target for the upcoming season? With the 2025 NFL season still a ways away, the odds of teams around the NFL acquiring Samuel have been released.

Detroit Lions Odds to Land Deebo Samuel

According to the latest betting odds, here’s a breakdown of the teams most likely to acquire Samuel, ranked from least likely to most likely:

San Francisco 49ers : +250

: +250 Pittsburgh Steelers : +550

: +550 Carolina Panthers: +640

+640 Denver Broncos: +640

+640 Washington Commanders : +850

: +850 Buffalo Bills: +1200

+1200 New York Giants: +1600

+1600 Baltimore Ravens: +1600

+1600 Detroit Lions : +2500

: +2500 Philadelphia Eagles: +2500

+2500 Tennessee Titans: +2500

+2500 Chicago Bears : +3000

: +3000 Green Bay Packers : +3000

: +3000 New York Jets : +3500

: +3500 Cincinnati Bengals: +4000

+4000 Dallas Cowboys : +4000

: +4000 Cleveland Browns : +7500

: +7500 Atlanta Falcons: +5000

+5000 Miami Dolphins : +5000

: +5000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +5000

: +5000 Arizona Cardinals : +5000

: +5000 Seattle Seahawks: +7500

Why it Matters

While the 49ers remain the favorites to retain Samuel, the Lions are considered a slight contender with +2500 odds. Adding a player like Samuel would provide Detroit with another explosive weapon on offense, complementing their already solid receiving corps. That said, Samuel has been on the decline, and it would be surprising to me if the Lions made the move.

As the offseason progresses, Detroit’s front office will likely continue exploring ways to bolster their roster, and fans will be eagerly watching to see which decisions GM Brad Holmes will make to improve what is already a very good roster.