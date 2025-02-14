Odds Released for Detroit Lions to Acquire Deebo Samuel from 49ers

Would you like to see the Detroit Lions acquire Deebo Samuel, the dynamic wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, as a potential target for the upcoming season? With the 2025 NFL season still a ways away, the odds of teams around the NFL acquiring Samuel have been released.
Detroit Lions Odds to Land Deebo Samuel
According to the latest betting odds, here’s a breakdown of the teams most likely to acquire Samuel, ranked from least likely to most likely:
- San Francisco 49ers: +250
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +550
- Carolina Panthers: +640
- Denver Broncos: +640
- Washington Commanders: +850
- Buffalo Bills: +1200
- New York Giants: +1600
- Baltimore Ravens: +1600
- Detroit Lions: +2500
- Philadelphia Eagles: +2500
- Tennessee Titans: +2500
- Chicago Bears: +3000
- Green Bay Packers: +3000
- New York Jets: +3500
- Cincinnati Bengals: +4000
- Dallas Cowboys: +4000
- Cleveland Browns: +7500
- Atlanta Falcons: +5000
- Miami Dolphins: +5000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000
- Arizona Cardinals: +5000
- Seattle Seahawks: +7500
Why it Matters
While the 49ers remain the favorites to retain Samuel, the Lions are considered a slight contender with +2500 odds. Adding a player like Samuel would provide Detroit with another explosive weapon on offense, complementing their already solid receiving corps. That said, Samuel has been on the decline, and it would be surprising to me if the Lions made the move.
As the offseason progresses, Detroit’s front office will likely continue exploring ways to bolster their roster, and fans will be eagerly watching to see which decisions GM Brad Holmes will make to improve what is already a very good roster.