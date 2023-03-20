Odds released for HBO’s Hard Knocks 2023

HBO's NFL training camp show, Hard Knocks 2023, will feature one of four obligated teams this summer: the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, or New York Jets. The Jets are currently the favorites to be featured, due in part to the expected arrival of Aaron Rodgers and the potential addition of Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency. No team has ever reached the Super Bowl in the same season they were featured on Hard Knocks 2023.

Key points:

Four teams can be forced to host HBO's “Hard Knocks” this summer: the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets

To qualify, a team must have missed the playoffs in the past two seasons, have a head coach in at least his second season, and not have previously hosted “Hard Knocks”

Jets are currently the favorites to be featured, followed by the Bears, Saints, and Commanders

The addition of Aaron Rodgers and potential signing of Odell Beckham Jr. make the Jets an attractive option

No team has ever reached the Super Bowl in the same season they were featured on “Hard Knocks”

Big Picture: NFL training camp show “Hard Knocks”

“Hard Knocks” is a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team's training camp and provides an inside view of the team's players, coaches, and front office. It can also showcase the team's fanbase and provide insights into the team's upcoming season. The show is highly sought-after by teams and can provide a boost in national recognition and publicity.

Hard Knocks 2023 Odds

The New York Jets are favored at -300 to be featured on the 2023 version of “Hard Knocks”, while the Bears (+400), Saints (+900), and Commanders (+1500) round out the odds.

These odds give an indication of which team is most likely to be featured on “Hard Knocks” and can provide insight into which team is expected to have a more interesting and compelling storyline going into the season.

The Bottom Line – Jets expected to shine on Hard Knocks 2023

As the favorites to be featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks,” the New York Jets are poised to showcase their team's exciting roster and offseason acquisitions. The addition of Aaron Rodgers and potential signing of Odell Beckham Jr. make the Jets a team to watch, both on and off the field. While “Hard Knocks” can provide a boost in national recognition and publicity, the team featured has never reached the Super Bowl in the same season, making the Jets' potential appearance a double-edged sword. Nonetheless, fans can expect an inside view of the team's training camp and a behind-the-scenes look at the personalities that make up the New York Jets organization.