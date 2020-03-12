38.9 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Odds set for potential boxing match between Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Jr.

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Well, this is a post I never believed I would write but here it is.

It is no mystery that Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Jr. don’t like each other very much but would they ever enter a boxing ring to duke it out?

Probably not, but thanks to Bovada, we have odds for a potential boxing match between the two. As you can see, if the fight were to actually take place, Biden would be the favorite.

Nation, who would win?

