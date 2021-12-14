Odell Beckham Jr. busts out Detroit D.U.S.T. celebration after catching TD from Matthew Stafford [Video]

Now we have seen it all.

On Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. caught a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford and he decided to do an interesting celebration.

Take a look as Beckham Jr. does a Detroit D.U.S.T. celebration after scoring his TD.

Here is a closer look.

Score a TD? Here’s what to do in this situation. pic.twitter.com/sMMmxPijoj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2021

And, of course, a side by side.

Odell doing the self defense guy celebration is the best one all year 😂#LARvsAZ #Rams pic.twitter.com/Fedz6zrbsV — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 14, 2021