Odell Beckham Jr. busts out Detroit D.U.S.T. celebration after catching TD from Matthew Stafford [Video]

by

Now we have seen it all.

On Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. caught a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford and he decided to do an interesting celebration.

Take a look as Beckham Jr. does a Detroit D.U.S.T. celebration after scoring his TD.

Here is a closer look.

And, of course, a side by side.

