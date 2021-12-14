Odell Beckham Jr. busts out Detroit D.U.S.T. celebration after catching TD from Matthew Stafford [Video]

Now we have seen it all.
On Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. caught a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford and he decided to do an interesting celebration.
Take a look as Beckham Jr. does a Detroit D.U.S.T. celebration after scoring his TD.
So smooth with it. 🔥#ProBowlVote + @obj | 📺 @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/YhgZ3IHEEk
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2021
Here is a closer look.
Score a TD?
Here’s what to do in this situation. pic.twitter.com/sMMmxPijoj
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2021
And, of course, a side by side.
Odell doing the self defense guy celebration is the best one all year 😂#LARvsAZ #Rams pic.twitter.com/Fedz6zrbsV
— Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 14, 2021