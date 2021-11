Word on the street was that Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to sign with a Super Bowl contender and it sounds like he is doing just that.

According to Adam Schefter, Beckham Jr. is in the process of finalizing a deal that will send him to the Los Angeles Rams.

It looks like Matthew Stafford is getting a new toy.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021