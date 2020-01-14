34.6 F
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
College Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. hands wads of cash to LSU players following win over Clemson [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Monday night, No. 1 LSU squared off against No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship Game and when all was said and done it was Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and his LSU Tigers’ teammates to got the job done.

Embed from Getty Images

Following the game, while the Tigers were celebrating on the field, former LSU great (and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver) Odell Beckham Jr. was filmed handing over wads of cash to multiple LSU players.

Check it out.

The players who were given the ‘money handshakes’ from Beckham Jr. were junior wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.

Who knows, maybe Beckham Jr. has some inside knowledge that both Jefferson and Kirklin are turning pro but regardless, you can bet the NCAA was probably not thrilled to see something like this happen on the field!

