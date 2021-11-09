Odell Beckham Jr. reveals his choice of destination if he clears waivers

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently on waivers, which means that any team in the NFL is eligible to claim him.

That being said, if Beckham Jr. clears waivers, he will immediately become a free agent and he will be able to be signed by any team interested in his services.

According to reports, Beckham Jr. has a prioritized destination and it is the Green Bay Packers.

Nation, do you think this would be a good fit?

🚨 Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2021