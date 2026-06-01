Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Detroit Lions 2026 Opponent

The Detroit Lions will have one more recognizable name to prepare for when they host the New York Giants at Ford Field on December 26.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants are bringing back veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., reuniting with the franchise that originally selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

At 33 years old, Beckham returns to New York after a winding NFL journey that included stops with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins.

A Full-Circle Moment for Beckham

Few players have left a bigger early impression on the Giants organization than Beckham.

During his first three seasons in New York, he quickly established himself as one of the league’s most explosive playmakers.

, Beckham posted:

Season Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2014 91 1,305 12 2015 96 1,450 13 2016 101 1,367 10

Over that three-year span, Beckham amassed an incredible 288 catches, 4,122 receiving yards, and 35 touchdowns while earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

His spectacular one-handed catch against the Cowboys remains one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

What Beckham Brings to New York

While Beckham is no longer the dynamic superstar he was in his mid-20s, he still offers experience and leadership to a Giants receiving corps looking for veteran stability.

For his career, Beckham has accumulated:

575 receptions

7,987 receiving yards

59 receiving touchdowns

3 Pro Bowl selections

2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Super Bowl champion with the Rams

His most recent productive season came in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens, when he caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

Last season with the Miami Dolphins, Beckham appeared in nine games and finished with nine receptions for 55 yards.

Lions Will See Beckham Late in the Season

The Lions and Giants are scheduled to meet on December 26 at Ford Field, giving Detroit’s secondary an opportunity to face one of the most recognizable wide receivers of the past decade.

Whether Beckham plays a major offensive role by that point remains to be seen, but his return certainly adds another storyline to the matchup.

For Giants fans, it’s a nostalgic reunion.

For Lions fans, it’s another veteran weapon Detroit’s defense will need to account for when New York comes to town during the final stretch of the 2026 regular season.