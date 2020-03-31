44.9 F
Detroit Lions News

Official Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft hats revealed [Photo]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We are inching closer to the 2020 NFL Draft and fans from around the league are starting to get a bit antsy to see something (actually anything) sports-related.

In preparation of the draft, New Era has released the official Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft hats and as you can see below, they are predominantly black with “Motor City Football” stitched on the side.

Nation, will you be picking up one of these? Or should I say, ordering one online?

Detroit Lions News

Official Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft hats revealed [Photo]

Don Drysdale
