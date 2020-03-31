Official Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft hats revealed [Photo]

We are inching closer to the 2020 NFL Draft and fans from around the league are starting to get a bit antsy to see something (actually anything) sports-related.

In preparation of the draft, New Era has released the official Detroit Lions 2020 NFL Draft hats and as you can see below, they are predominantly black with “Motor City Football” stitched on the side.

Today, @NewEraCap released the @Lions' 2020 official @NFL Draft hat. Inspired by the iconic neon signs of Las Vegas, the #Lions' official NFL Draft hat features a silicone Lions logo at the front panels with the team's slogan embroidered at the right-wear side.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/kXnWczfe5T — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) March 31, 2020

Nation, will you be picking up one of these? Or should I say, ordering one online?