Official Detroit Lions Schedule Released

The Detroit Lions have officially announced their 2025 NFL schedule, and fans have plenty to look forward to this season. The Lions kick off their campaign on the road against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers, in what promises to be a thrilling start. Throughout the season, the Lions will face a mix of division foes and high-profile opponents, including prime-time games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thanksgiving Day will see the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at home, continuing a tradition cherished by Detroit fans. Additionally, the Lions will play on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings, bringing holiday excitement to Ford Field.

Lions official 2025 Schedule

With a balanced mix of home and away games and prime-time matchups sprinkled throughout the season, Detroit Lions fans will be eager to see how their team fares in 2025. Be sure to mark your calendars and support the Lions as they battle for a playoff spot!

Detroit Lions 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date & Time Network
1 Green Bay Packers Sept 7, 4:25 PM CBS
2 Chicago Bears Sept 14, 1:00 PM FOX
3 Baltimore Ravens Sept 22, 8:15 PM ESPN
4 Cleveland Browns Sept 28, 1:00 PM FOX
5 Cincinnati Bengals Oct 5, 4:25 PM FOX
6 Kansas City Chiefs Oct 12, 8:20 PM NBC
7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct 20, 7:00 PM ABC
8 BYE
9 Minnesota Vikings Nov 2, 1:00 PM FOX
10 Washington Commanders Nov 9, 4:25 PM FOX
11 Philadelphia Eagles Nov 16, 8:20 PM NBC
12 New York Giants Nov 23, 1:00 PM FOX
13 Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving) Nov 27, 1:00 PM FOX
14 Dallas Cowboys Dec 4, 8:15 PM Prime Video
15 Los Angeles Rams Dec 14, 4:25 PM FOX
16 Pittsburgh Steelers Dec 21, 4:25 PM CBS
17 Minnesota Vikings (Christmas Day) Dec 25, 4:30 PM Netflix
18 Chicago Bears Date and Time TBD

Sources: Detroit Lions Official X. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.

