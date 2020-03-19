Official: Detroit Lions trade Darius Slay to Philadelphia Eagles

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third- and fifth-round draft pick.

Eagles are trading a third- and fifth-round pick in 2020 draft to Detroit for Darius Slay, per source. https://t.co/o2LPCtHK0M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Slay is getting a huge contract extension that puts him among the highest-paid at his position.

A splash for Philly: The #Eagles are trading for #Lions star CB Darius Slay, sources say, finishing off talks that first began around the trade deadline. As part of the deal, Slay receives a new contract that puts him among the highest-paid at his position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

The Lions now have 5 of the first 85 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.