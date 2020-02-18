37.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Official: Detroit Pistons make decision on G Reggie Jackson

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Official: Detroit Pistons make decision on G Reggie Jackson

Earlier today, reports surfaced that the Detroit Pistons were expected to buy out the contract of Reggie Jackson. Moments ago,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: John Beilein and Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways

There have been rumblings of this coming for the past couple of days but according to reports, Jim Beilein...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson highlights

The Reggie Jackson era in Detroit has come to an end, as the two sides have agreed to a...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Earlier today, reports surfaced that the Detroit Pistons were expected to buy out the contract of Reggie Jackson.

Moments ago, the Detroit Pistons made it official by announcing on Twitter that they and Jackson have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran guard’s contract and the Pistons have requested waivers.

- Advertisement -

There are reports that say Jackson is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers when he clears waivers.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: John Beilein and Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Official: Detroit Pistons make decision on G Reggie Jackson

Earlier today, reports surfaced that the Detroit Pistons were expected to buy out the contract of Reggie Jackson. Moments ago,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: John Beilein and Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways

Don Drysdale - 0
There have been rumblings of this coming for the past couple of days but according to reports, Jim Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Former Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson highlights

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Reggie Jackson era in Detroit has come to an end, as the two sides have agreed to a contract buyout; Jackson plans on...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions listed as co-favorite to land Tua Tagovailoa

Don Drysdale - 0
There has been plenty of speculation as to which team will end up drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and our Detroit Lions have been...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Reggie Jackson is no longer a Detroit Piston

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1229878887745835013?s=20 Jackson plans to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: John Beilein and Cleveland Cavaliers to part ways

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
There have been rumblings of this coming for the past couple of days but according to reports, Jim Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers are...
Read more

Former Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson highlights

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Reggie Jackson era in Detroit has come to an end, as the two sides have agreed to a contract buyout; Jackson plans on...
Read more

Report: Reggie Jackson is no longer a Detroit Piston

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, guard Reggie Jackson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1229878887745835013?s=20 Jackson plans to...
Read more

Fans react to news of John Beilein potentially leaving Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
To say that former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein's first season as an NBA head coach has been a disaster would be an...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.