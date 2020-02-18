Official: Detroit Pistons make decision on G Reggie Jackson

Earlier today, reports surfaced that the Detroit Pistons were expected to buy out the contract of Reggie Jackson.

Moments ago, the Detroit Pistons made it official by announcing on Twitter that they and Jackson have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran guard’s contract and the Pistons have requested waivers.

OFFICIAL: The Pistons and Reggie Jackson have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran guard’s contract and the Pistons have requested waivers on Jackson. We wish you all the best, @Reggie_Jackson! pic.twitter.com/jPxS1NdsCu — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 18, 2020

There are reports that say Jackson is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers when he clears waivers.