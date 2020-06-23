41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
type here...

Official: There will be a 2020 Major League Baseball season

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

It’s officially official!

Just moments ago, the MLBPA tweeted out that all remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to training camps, which will begin on July 1.

Earlier today, news broke that the MLBPA has agreed to report to training camps on July 1 and play a 60-game season, but a deal had not yet been finalized because one last health-and-safety hurdle remained. Now, it is a done deal and there will be baseball in 2020.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

MLB announces Detroit Tigers 2020 opponents

Don Drysdale - 0
After plenty of embarrassing back-n-forth between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, we finally know that there will be a 2020 baseball season. Opening Day...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Official: There will be a 2020 Major League Baseball season

Don Drysdale - 0
It's officially official! Just moments ago, the MLBPA tweeted out that all remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to training camps, which...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Sheila Ford Hamp has message for Detroit Lions fans

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced that Martha Ford was stepping down as owner of the team and Ford's daughter Sheila Ford Hamp was...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

New Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp comments on ‘meaningful games in December’ mandate

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday, Sheila Ford Hamp spoke to the media for the first time since being named owner of the Detroit Lions she was asked about...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers tweet ‘Let’s play ball’ video following news there will be a 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday night, it finally became official that there will be a 2020 Major League Baseball season. Though the season schedule will only consist of...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB announces Detroit Tigers 2020 opponents

Don Drysdale - 0
After plenty of embarrassing back-n-forth between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, we finally know that there will be a 2020 baseball season. Opening Day...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers included on ‘Worst Logos in MLB History’ list

Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to the best logos in professional sports, the Detroit Tigers' Old English 'D' is certainly near the top of the list. But...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Conflicting report emerges as to where Detroit Tigers will hold Spring Training 2.0

Arnold Powell - 0
On Saturday, a report surfaced saying that Major League Baseball teams would hold Spring Training 2.0 at their home ballparks if a 2020 season...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.