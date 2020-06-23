Official: There will be a 2020 Major League Baseball season

It’s officially official!

Just moments ago, the MLBPA tweeted out that all remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to training camps, which will begin on July 1.

Earlier today, news broke that the MLBPA has agreed to report to training camps on July 1 and play a 60-game season, but a deal had not yet been finalized because one last health-and-safety hurdle remained. Now, it is a done deal and there will be baseball in 2020.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to report to training camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season, sources tell ESPN, but deal is not finalized yet.

One last health-and-safety hurdle to get over and Major League Baseball will be back a week from tomorrow.

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 23, 2020