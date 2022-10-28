Ohio Online Sports Betting: Unlock $300 in Pre-Launch Bonuses This Weekend

After months and months of patient waiting, online sports betting is finally preparing to go live in the great state of Ohio. The official launch is scheduled for January 1, which means there’s a whole bunch of bonus money to be claimed between now and then with some of the best Ohio online sports betting promo codes.

Keep reading below to learn how you can claim and unlock up to $300 in bonuses this weekend!

Ohio Online Sports Betting Promo Codes – Sign up and Pre-Register Today to Unlock $300 in Bonus Money!

Whether you’re a diehard sports bettor or just a casual fan looking to secure some extra bonus cash before Ohio sports betting goes live, impending state launches are one of the absolute best ways to lock in bonus cash. Most of the top-rated online sportsbooks on the market will offer new users free bets just for signing up and pre-registering before the official launch date.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code – Sign up Today and Get $100 Free

The first offer worth claiming before things go live comes from FanDuel Sportsbook. They are offering $100 free to all new users who sign up and pre-register between now and January 1.

Claiming this exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo code is easy. All you have to do is pre-register for a new account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. Signing up this way ensures that the offer is automatically applied to your account.

Then, simply wait until January 1 to receive your $100 in free bets. No initial deposit or bet required!

How to Claim and Unlock This FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

To officially claim this offer, follow the below listed steps. As previously stated, it is crucial you sign up and register using one of the featured links or banners on this page to ensure the offer is automatically applied.

Click HERE to pre-register for a FanDuel Ohio account

Enter registration details

Pre-launch promo code will automatically be applied during sign-up process

No initial deposit or bet required

Claim your $100 in free bets on January 1!

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code – Get $200 in Free Bets + Entry Into $100,000 Sweepstakes

The second offer worth claiming comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. They are offering $200 free to all new Ohio users who sign up and pre-register between now and January.

Claiming this offer is just as easy as claiming the FanDuel one. All you have to do is pre-register for a new DraftKings Ohio account using one of the featured links or banners on this page.

Then, simply wait until January 1 to receive your $200 in free bets, which will be immediately deposited into your account.

How to Sign up and Pre-Register Using This DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

To lock in this DraftKings Ohio promo code today, follow the below listed steps.