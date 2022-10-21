Ohio Sports Betting: Unlock $300 in Pre-Launch Bonuses

After months and months of waiting, online sports betting is finally gearing up to go live in the great state of Ohio. The official launch day is currently scheduled for January 1 — perfect timing with the Super Bowl taking place in February. To get the most amount of bonus money possible on launch day, make sure to grab these Ohio sports betting promo codes today!

By signing up with FanDuel Ohio and DraftKings Ohio, new users can unlock up to $300 in free bets.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code – Pre-Register Today to Unlock a $100 Free Bet

The first promotion that needs to be discussed comes from FanDuel Sportsbook. They are offering a quick and easy $100 in free bets to all Ohio residents who pre-register with them between now and January.

Pre-registration periods are one of the best (and easiest) ways to secure bonus cash when it comes to online sportsbooks and betting apps. You are typically able to claim free bets with no initial deposit or bet required.

To claim this Ohio sports betting promo code today, pre-register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. This ensures that the offer is automatically applied to your account during the pre-reg process.

How to Pre-Register and Claim This Ohio Sports Betting Promo Code

Follow the below listed steps to claim this pre-launch bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook. As previously stated, it’s crucial you sign up using one of the featured links or banners to ensure the offer is applied.

Click HERE to pre-register for a FanDuel Ohio promo code

Enter registration details

Promo code will automatically be applied

No initial bet or deposit required

Claim your $100 free bet on Jan. 1!

Volume 7: Face-off against the Falcons pic.twitter.com/WoDuITObb8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 21, 2022

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code – Unlock $200 in Free Bets!

The second offer that needs to be talked about in light of Ohio sports betting’s impending launch comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. They are actually offering $200 in free bets to all new users who sign up and pre-register before Jan. 1.

To claim this offer, simply pre-register for a new DraftKings Ohio account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. This will ensure that the pre-launch bonus is automatically applied to your account during the sign-up process.

The best part? You can claim BOTH of these offers at the same time and lock in $300 in free bets handed out to you on January 1! Pre-register with both online sportsbooks and set yourself up in the best spot possible f

How to Pre-Register Today and Claim This DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code

To claim this pre-launch bonus, follow the below listed steps. Just like the FanDuel offer, you need to make sure you register using one of the featured links or banners to ensure the promotion is applied.