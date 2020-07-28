41.2 F
Ohio State announcement could give glance into what Michigan football games will look like in 2020

By Arnold Powell

As we inch closer and closer to August, many of us have our doubts about whether or not college football will take place in 2020.

Even if college football does take place this coming season, it will look much different than it has in the past as stadiums will have limited capacities and social distancing guidelines in place.

On Tuesday, Ohio State announced that fans attending home football games will be required to wear face masks or facial coverings and capacity will likely amount to no more than 20% of the overall stadium.

The University of Michigan has already announced that their home games could be held a partially filled stadium or with a stadium without fans. I would bet that the Wolverines also go the same route as the Buckeyes and require fans in attendance to wear a mask.

Agreement between NFL/NFLPA could result in contract extension for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement on player safety in regards to COVID-19, along with financial changes that will be spread out over the next few seasons.

In regards to the league’s financial situation, a big loss of revenue is being anticipated for 2020, which had an agreement not been reached, would have lowered the 2021 salary cap to a level at which many teams would not be able to handle. Instead, the agreement sets a floor of $175 million for the 2021 season, which the remainder of the potential losses from the 2020 season being spread out over 2022, 2023, and 2024. If the losses end up being less than projected, the 2021 cap would be higher than $175 million.

So, what does this mean for a team like the Detroit Lions?

The Lions are actually in decent shape according to Spotrac, as their current contracts for 2021 (45 players) add up to $171,898,576. That, coupled with the estimated 21,591,275 that they could roll over from the 2020 season, means they would have more flexibility than many teams in the league will have if the 2021 cap ends up at $175 million.

Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire recently agreed with a tweet suggesting that it could be a good time to give Matthew Stafford a contract extension, noting that he thinks “most teams with veteran QBs will be looking into altering their top players’ contract either via extension or by converting base salaries into bonuses.”

To read the remainder of the article, please click on the link below.

Agreement between NFL/NFLPA could result in contract extension for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell

