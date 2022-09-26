Ohio State at Michigan State kickoff time released

On Saturday, October 8, the Michigan State Spartans will keep their run of late-afternoon games going when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in East Lansing.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Spartans and Buckeyes will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The game, which will be Ohio State’s first road game of the season, will be shown on ABC.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State on Oct. 8 will be a 4 p.m. ET kick off on ABC. FREE on @Bucknuts247 https://t.co/g3SITlCr10 pic.twitter.com/LyRTq8tXYx — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) September 26, 2022

Ohio State will be a huge favorite over Michigan State

As it stands, you can expect Ohio State to be a massive favorite when they take on the Spartans as the Buckeyes are currently undefeated, while Michigan State is currently 2-2 on the season.

