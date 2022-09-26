MSU

Ohio State at Michigan State kickoff time released

On Saturday, October 8, the Michigan State Spartans will keep their run of late-afternoon games going when they host Ohio State.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Michigan State

On Saturday, October 8, the Michigan State Spartans will keep their run of late-afternoon games going when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in East Lansing.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Spartans and Buckeyes will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The game, which will be Ohio State’s first road game of the season, will be shown on ABC.

Ohio State will be a huge favorite over Michigan State

As it stands, you can expect Ohio State to be a massive favorite when they take on the Spartans as the Buckeyes are currently undefeated, while Michigan State is currently 2-2 on the season.

Click here to register for Bet MGM and place a bet on whatever game you feel like betting on!

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others
Next Article D'Andre Swift Dan Campbell suggests how long Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift could be out
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Lost your password?