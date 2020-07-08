Ohio State Buckeyes pause all campus voluntary workouts

The Ohio State Buckeyes have announced today that they’ve decided to pause all on-campus voluntary workouts in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

The teams reportedly affected by the shutdown include men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

However, the university won’t release the COVID-19 information publicly as it would compromise the medical privacy of student athletes.

Any student athlete that receives a positive test will be required to self-isolate for two weeks.