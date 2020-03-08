58.6 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 8, 2020
College Sports

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann bitter over Spartans tradition of kissing logo

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It was an emotional scene at Breslin Center in East Lansing this afternoon, as the No. 16 Michigan State Spartans took down the No. 19 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by a 80-69 final score in what was senior Cassius Winston’s final regular season game.

And of course, the Spartans seniors’ tradition of kissing the Spartans logo at center court late in the game continued!

But not everyone was happy about it – notably Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

Quick, someone call the wambulance!

