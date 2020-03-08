Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann bitter over Spartans tradition of kissing logo

It was an emotional scene at Breslin Center in East Lansing this afternoon, as the No. 16 Michigan State Spartans took down the No. 19 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by a 80-69 final score in what was senior Cassius Winston’s final regular season game.

And of course, the Spartans seniors’ tradition of kissing the Spartans logo at center court late in the game continued!

- Advertisement -

But not everyone was happy about it – notably Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

"They should do that after the game," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann told a ref, complaining about the Spartans' tradition of having seniors kiss the logo at midcourt on Senior Day. — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) March 8, 2020

- Advertisement -

Quick, someone call the wambulance!