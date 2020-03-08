Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann gets panties in a bunch, MSU’s Tom Izzo apologizes

With just seconds remaining in Michigan State‘s final home game of the season, it was time for the yearly tradition to take place.

That tradition involves the Spartans’ seniors kissing the midcourt logo and then exiting the game for the final time at the Breslin.

According to reports, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann got his panties in a bunch about the tradition and how it made the end of the game take longer.

Following the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo apologized to Holtmann but added that kissing the logo is a big deal.

Izzo apologizes to OSU coach Chris Holtmann but adds kissing the logo is a big deal at MSU. … Holtmann did look like he wasn't enjoying the drawn out process at the end of the game — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) March 8, 2020

Tom, you do not owe anyone an apology for this AWESOME tradition!

Leave it to Ohio State folks to try to ruin the fun.