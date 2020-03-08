58.6 F
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann gets panties in a bunch, MSU’s Tom Izzo apologizes

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

With just seconds remaining in Michigan State‘s final home game of the season, it was time for the yearly tradition to take place.

That tradition involves the Spartans’ seniors kissing the midcourt logo and then exiting the game for the final time at the Breslin.

Cassius Winston kisses logo, hugs Tom Izzo as he leaves game for final time at Breslin [Video]

According to reports, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann got his panties in a bunch about the tradition and how it made the end of the game take longer.

Following the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo apologized to Holtmann but added that kissing the logo is a big deal.

Tom, you do not owe anyone an apology for this AWESOME tradition!

Leave it to Ohio State folks to try to ruin the fun.

