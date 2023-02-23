Ohio State Fans Make Deadspin’s ‘Most Insufferable’ List

Deadspin recently published its list of the “most insufferable” fan bases in sports, and Ohio State fans were among them. The article points out that Ohio's professional sports teams have had a rough go of it in recent years, which may contribute to the intensity of Buckeye fandom during college football season. However, the article also notes that the “O-H-I-O” chants and insistence on saying “THE Ohio State” do not help the Buckeyes fans' reputation.

Key Points:

OSU fans were named one of the “most insufferable” fanbases in sports by Deadspin.

The struggles of Ohio's professional sports teams may contribute to the intensity of OSU's fandom during college football season.

The “O-H-I-O” chants and insistence on saying “THE Ohio State” do not help Ohio State fans' reputation.

The Big Picture: The Perils of Fandom

The Deadspin article raises important questions about the nature of fandom and how it can be perceived by outsiders. While it is natural to be passionate about one's favorite sports team, it is also important to recognize that this passion can sometimes come across as obnoxious or overbearing.

The fact that Ohio State fans were named one of the “most insufferable” fanbases in sports by Deadspin is a significant development. This designation may cause some Buckeye fans to reflect on their behavior and consider how they come across to others. Additionally, it may serve as a warning to other sports fans who risk falling into the same trap of being too zealous in their fandom.

Bottom Line: Michigan owning Ohio State will only enhance the Buckeyes' fans obnoxiousness

The designation of Ohio State fans as one of the “most insufferable” fanbases in sports is a sobering reminder of the potential pitfalls of fandom. With Michigan absolutely owning the Buckeyes as of late, you can only expect the Buckeyes' fan base to get more and more obnoxious.