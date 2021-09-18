Ohio State fans quit on team as Buckeyes take on Tulsa

by

A week ago, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes were beaten at home by No. 12 Oregon and it looks like plenty of the 100,482 Buckeyes’ fans who were in attendance are not happy at all with their team.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes had an opportunity to get the sour taste out of their mouths when they hosted Tulsa at Ohio Stadium.

Unfortunately, for Ohio State, many of their fans quit on them as only 76,540 fans bought tickets for the game. That is the smallest crowd for a Buckeyes home game in 50 years!

During the game, which Ohio State currently leads 20-6, there were multiple occasions in which the fans booed the home team for being unagressive.

