Ohio State fans show that Michigan demoralized them Rose Bowl approaches

According to a report from Bill Rabinowitz, Ohio State fans are showing their true colors as the Rose Bowl approaches.

Rabinowitz is reporting that the Buckeyes have returned 7,000 of their 20,000 Rose Bowl ticket allotment because they were not able to sell them.

Rabinowitz added that most of the red in the stands at the Rose Bowl will be Utah fans as they have not had a problem selling their tickets.

Michigan clearly demoralized the Ohio State fan base.

