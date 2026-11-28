The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially released their final availability report ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown against the Michigan Wolverines. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, two more players have been ruled out, while the availability of two key defensive backs will come down to game-time decisions.

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Safety Terry Moore and offensive lineman Phillip Daniels, who were listed as doubtful on Friday night’s availability report, have officially been ruled out. Meanwhile, cornerbacks Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Jay Timmons remain uncertain to play against Michigan.

A total of 12 Ohio State players appear on Saturday morning’s final availability report. Ten have officially been ruled out, including quarterback Julian Sayin, while two are listed as game-time decisions.

Player Position Status Julian Sayin QB Out Terry Moore S Out Christian Alliegro LB Out Ja’Kobi Jackson RB Out Deshawn Stewart S Out Brennen Schramm WR Out Jaxon Powell OL Out Phillip Daniels OL Out Max Riley OL Out Maxence LeBlanc TE Out Jermaine Mathews Jr. CB Game-time decision Jay Timmons CB Game-time decision

Michigan Receives Better Injury News Than Ohio State

While the Buckeyes have ruled out two additional players since Friday night’s availability report, Michigan received considerably better news Saturday morning. Quarterback Bryce Underwood and wide receiver Andrew Marsh are both available after appearing on Michigan’s previous injury report.

According to Eleven Warriors, Daniels has started four games at right tackle for the Buckeyes this season. Additionally, Timmons suffered an apparent lower-body injury during last week’s loss to Nebraska.

With Marsh available for Michigan, the uncertainty surrounding Mathews and Timmons is particularly noteworthy. The Wolverines could have an opportunity to exploit Ohio State’s secondary if either cornerback is unable to play.

Michigan and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Ohio Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.