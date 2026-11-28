The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without several players when they host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon in the 122nd meeting between the bitter rivals. On Friday evening, Ohio State released its updated availability report, which includes eight players ruled out, two listed as doubtful and two listed as questionable.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Quarterback Julian Sayin and linebacker Christian Alliegro are among those who have been ruled out, while the availability of cornerbacks Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Jay Timmons remains uncertain heading into The Game.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field in a sling following the 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Here is Ohio State’s complete Friday night availability report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Michigan. A total of 12 Buckeyes appear on the report.

Player Position Status Julian Sayin QB Out Christian Alliegro LB Out Ja’Kobi Jackson RB Out Deshawn Stewart S Out Brennen Schramm WR Out Jaxon Powell OL Out Max Riley OL Out Maxence LeBlanc TE Out Terry Moore S Doubtful Phillip Daniels OL Doubtful Jermaine Mathews Jr. CB Questionable Jay Timmons CB Questionable

Ohio State’s Injury Situation Gets Worse

Compared to the Buckeyes’ initial availability report on Wednesday, safety Deshawn Stewart has been downgraded from questionable to out, while safety Terry Moore and offensive lineman Phillip Daniels have been downgraded to doubtful. Cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. is also now listed as questionable.

According to Buckeyes Wire, Sayin will miss his fifth consecutive game after suffering a fractured throwing elbow against Indiana. Alliegro and Timmons both suffered injuries during last week’s loss to Nebraska.

Of course, Ohio State isn’t the only team dealing with significant injury concerns, as Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood remains a question mark. The injury concerns on both sides will be worth monitoring when the final availability reports are released Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Michigan and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Ohio Stadium, with the game televised nationally on FOX.