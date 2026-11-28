The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without several players when they host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon in the 122nd meeting between the bitter rivals. On Friday evening, Ohio State released its updated availability report, which includes eight players ruled out, two listed as doubtful and two listed as questionable.
Quarterback Julian Sayin and linebacker Christian Alliegro are among those who have been ruled out, while the availability of cornerbacks Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Jay Timmons remains uncertain heading into The Game.
Ohio State Football Updated Injury Report
Here is Ohio State’s complete Friday night availability report ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Michigan. A total of 12 Buckeyes appear on the report.
|Player
|Position
|Status
|Julian Sayin
|QB
|Out
|Christian Alliegro
|LB
|Out
|Ja’Kobi Jackson
|RB
|Out
|Deshawn Stewart
|S
|Out
|Brennen Schramm
|WR
|Out
|Jaxon Powell
|OL
|Out
|Max Riley
|OL
|Out
|Maxence LeBlanc
|TE
|Out
|Terry Moore
|S
|Doubtful
|Phillip Daniels
|OL
|Doubtful
|Jermaine Mathews Jr.
|CB
|Questionable
|Jay Timmons
|CB
|Questionable
Ohio State’s Injury Situation Gets Worse
Compared to the Buckeyes’ initial availability report on Wednesday, safety Deshawn Stewart has been downgraded from questionable to out, while safety Terry Moore and offensive lineman Phillip Daniels have been downgraded to doubtful. Cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. is also now listed as questionable.
According to Buckeyes Wire, Sayin will miss his fifth consecutive game after suffering a fractured throwing elbow against Indiana. Alliegro and Timmons both suffered injuries during last week’s loss to Nebraska.
Of course, Ohio State isn’t the only team dealing with significant injury concerns, as Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood remains a question mark. The injury concerns on both sides will be worth monitoring when the final availability reports are released Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.
Michigan and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at noon ET at Ohio Stadium, with the game televised nationally on FOX.