Ohio State HC Ryan Day blindsided by recent breaking news

In case you missed it, 5-star freshman QB Quinn Ewers has announced that he is transferring from Ohio State.

According to reports, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was blindsided by Ewers’ decision to transfer.

From Columbus Dispatch:

“It caught me for sure a little bit off guard,” Day said on Sunday.

“I think he was in a very unique situation for sure,” Day said, “and we wish him nothing but the best of luck moving forward. But boy, there’s just a lot that’s going on right now in college football, whether it’s early enrollees or the transfer portal and those type of things. We’re just going to do the best we can to try to adapt as time moves on.”

Ewers is expected to land somewhere in Texas as he is from suburban Dallas.