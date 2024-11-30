Ohio State LB Jack Sawyer Throws Temper Tantrum After ANOTHER Loss To Michigan [Video]

After yet another heartbreaking loss to Michigan, Ohio State linebacker Jack Sawyer had a meltdown that quickly went viral. Following the Buckeyes’ 13-10 defeat to their bitter rivals, Sawyer was caught on video throwing a full-blown temper tantrum, unable to contain his frustration over the Wolverines' victory—and the iconic Block M flag they planted at midfield.

In the footage, Sawyer can be seen visibly enraged, throwing his hands up and pacing around as Michigan players celebrated their hard-fought win. His emotions boiled over, and he couldn’t believe that Michigan was able to plant their flag once again in Ohio State’s stadium after a stunning upset.

An angry and passionate Jack Sawyer can’t believe they let Michigan plant the flag again



Ryan Day is just standing there



The video has sparked widespread attention, with fans noting how Sawyer’s over-the-top reaction looked like something you’d expect from a child who didn’t get their way. Meanwhile, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was left standing nearby, looking like a deer caught in headlights, completely unable to calm down his player or control the situation.

The outburst serves as a reflection of the frustration and anger the Buckeyes feel after losing to Michigan for the second year in a row. But while Sawyer’s passion is clear, his temper tantrum only added to the drama surrounding this already intense rivalry.

Michigan’s 13-10 victory is sure to be remembered for years to come, and with Sawyer’s reaction caught on tape, it’s another memorable moment in the storied history of Michigan vs. Ohio State. As the rivalry heats up, it seems like the emotions will only continue to intensify on both sides.