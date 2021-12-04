Ohio State loses another QB to Transfer Portal

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today.

Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:

Sources: Top-ranked 2021 quarterback Quinn Ewers has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the transfer portal. Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are among the considerations for his next stop. https://t.co/SLZdtGIyNp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2021

Ewers was widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022, and has already cashed in by signing multiple endorsement deals.