Ohio State loses another QB to Transfer Portal

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today.

Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:

Ewers was widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022, and has already cashed in by signing multiple endorsement deals.

