Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release ...
To whom did Ohio State lose their offensive coordinator?

According to multiple reports, OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has agreed to a 5-year deal to become the next head coach at Tulsa.

It is not yet known if Wilson will coach in the College Football Playoff, but we would assume that will be the case.

