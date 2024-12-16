fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
College Sports

Ohio State Loses Quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

By W.G. Brady
Ohio State true freshman quarterback Air Noland has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as confirmed by Noland himself to On3 Sports. The 6'2″, 220-pound quarterback, who was ranked as the No. 5 QB in the 2024 class by On3 Industry, will have all four years of eligibility remaining, opening up multiple potential opportunities at other programs.

Noland’s departure marks another quarterback leaving Ohio State without securing a victory over Michigan, a bitter pill for the program as they continue to work on reclaiming dominance in the rivalry. With Noland’s entry into the Transfer Portal, Ohio State now faces more uncertainty at the quarterback position heading into the offseason.

