Ohio State OC Brian Hartline hospitalized after crash

According to a report from ESPN, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was involved in an ATV crash early Sunday morning on his property. Hartline and his friend, who is not affiliated with Ohio State, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred a day after the Buckeyes' spring game, and Hartline is hoping to be released from the hospital later that day.

Key Points

Hartline was involved in ATV crash

Hartline and a friend transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The crash occurred on Hartline's property after the Buckeyes' spring game

Hartline took to Twitter to thank those showing their concern

Ohio State releases statement regarding Brian Hartline

OSU released the following statement on Sunday regarding Hartline's accident:

“Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property,” Ohio State said in a statement on Sunday. “According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening.”

Hartline tweets out message

Earlier this evening, Hartline took to Twitter to let everyone know he appreciates everyone's support and to let them know he is “doing well.”

“I am I appreciate everyone's support,” Hartline tweeted. “I crashed my side-by-side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”