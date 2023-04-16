Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
College Sports

Ohio State OC Brian Hartline hospitalized after crash

By W.G. Brady
89
0

Inside the Article:

According to a report from ESPN, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was involved in an ATV crash early Sunday morning on his property. Hartline and his friend, who is not affiliated with Ohio State, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred a day after the Buckeyes' spring game, and Hartline is hoping to be released from the hospital later that day.

Ohio State Brian Hartline

Key Points

  • Hartline was involved in ATV crash
  • Hartline and a friend transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
  • The crash occurred on Hartline's property after the Buckeyes' spring game
  • Hartline took to Twitter to thank those showing their concern

Ohio State releases statement regarding Brian Hartline

OSU released the following statement on Sunday regarding Hartline's accident:

- Advertisement -

“Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property,” Ohio State said in a statement on Sunday. “According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening.”

Hartline tweets out message

Earlier this evening, Hartline took to Twitter to let everyone know he appreciates everyone's support and to let them know he is “doing well.”

“I am I appreciate everyone's support,” Hartline tweeted. “I crashed my side-by-side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”

Ohio State Brian Hartline
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions land No. 3 overall pick in hypothetical 2023 NFL Draft trade
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions land No. 3 overall pick in hypothetical 2023 NFL Draft trade

Folks, if the Detroit Lions can pull off this 2023 NFL Draft trade, Brad Holmes should be crowned!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.