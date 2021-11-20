Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud has ridiculous 1st half vs. Michigan State

Heading into Saturday’s matchup between Michigan State and Ohio State, many said that the game would also decide the Heisman Trophy winner for this season.

Well, if there is any truth to that, Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud just put a bow on it with an insane first half performance.

During the first half, Stroud completed 29-31 passes for 393 yards and 6 TDs!

