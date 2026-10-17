Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Suffers Significant Injury

The Ohio State Buckeyes have received devastating news concerning quarterback Julian Sayin following Saturday’s showdown against Indiana. According to ESPN reporter Jake Trotter, head coach Ryan Day confirmed that Sayin is expected to miss several weeks after suffering an injury during the Buckeyes’ 19-15 victory over the Hoosiers.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

The news comes after Sayin was forced to leave Saturday’s highly anticipated Big Ten matchup in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes quarterback took a hit while attempting a pass and was subsequently seen on the sideline with his throwing arm in a sling.

“QB Julian Sayin will be out several weeks,” Trotter reported on X, attributing the update to Day.

The extent of Sayin’s injury and a more specific return timetable have not been established in the reporting available at publication time. However, losing their starting quarterback for multiple weeks represents a major setback for an Ohio State team with Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff aspirations.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs off the field before the NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 10, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ohio State Turns to Luke Fahey After Julian Sayin Injury

Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey replaced Sayin against Indiana, stepping into one of the biggest games of Ohio State’s season. Fahey did not complete either of his two passing attempts, but the Buckeyes managed to preserve their narrow victory.

According to Saturday’s account of Sayin’s injury, the quarterback exited after taking a hit in the fourth quarter and did not return. The sight of Sayin with his arm in a sling immediately raised concerns about his availability moving forward.

Fahey had already emerged as a serious contender for the backup quarterback role during fall camp. Ryan Day previously explained that the freshman had earned the No. 2 job, although former five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair remains another option in the quarterback room.

Julian Sayin Injury Could Have Major Big Ten Implications

The injury creates a significant challenge for an Ohio State offense that relies heavily on Sayin’s passing ability and his connection with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. With the Buckeyes competing for a conference championship and potential playoff positioning, the timing of the injury is particularly concerning.

It also introduces another storyline for Michigan fans to monitor as the season moves toward the annual rivalry game against Ohio State. If Sayin’s absence extends into late November, the Buckeyes could face a very different quarterback situation when they meet the Wolverines.

For now, Ohio State has escaped Bloomington with an important victory, but Saturday’s win came at a potentially enormous cost. Day and the Buckeyes must now prepare to move forward without their starting quarterback for several weeks, with additional updates expected as the team evaluates Sayin’s recovery.